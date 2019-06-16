A few storms are possible very late Father's Day

SAN ANTONIO - Although most of Father's Day will be quiet, there is a chance for a few storms after sunset -- some of which could be strong or severe.

It's safe to say we've settled into a bit of a summertime weather pattern. It's been hot, humid, and breezy for the past several days and Father's Day won't be too different. Expect winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. The high will be in the low 90s, but high humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees.

Ongoing showers and storms in North Texas on Sunday morning are creating "outflow boundaries" from rain-cooled air. These boundaries are areas where rain is likely to start again, can be sporadic, and often make forecasting a bit difficult.

Still, it is expected that an outflow boundary will spark a complex of thunderstorms in the late afternoon in Central Texas near Waco and Austin. As this system moves slowly southeastward, a few isolated storms could reach the San Antonio area near or after midnight.

Some of these storms could be strong or severe, with gusty winds and hail possible. However, the highest risk for severe weather is well to the north of San Antonio.

By Monday morning, storms will taper off. The week ahead will be very hot, so it would be great if we can get some healthy rain! Your Weather Authority will continue to update you on this ever-changing forecast.

