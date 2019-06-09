A few strong storms are possible after Sunday's dangerous triple-digit heat

SAN ANTONIO - Temperatures above 100 degrees and the chance for strong to severe storms? That's June in South Texas!

Sunday will be a day where you'll want to stay indoors with the air conditioner blasting. High humidity and plenty of sunshine will make the heat dangerous and oppressive. Highs will climb to near 100 degrees, with heat index values as high as 110 to 115 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of South Texas from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Please avoid working outside for long periods of time, stay hydrated and wear light clothing.

Thankfully, a cold front will arrive Sunday night to cool us off a bit. However, the front will also bring the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Beginning in the Hill Country in the evening, scattered showers and storms will push southward toward San Antonio near midnight. Some of these storms will have the capability to be strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts, some areas of hail greater than the size of quarters, and localized flooding possible.

Overnight Sunday, scattered storms will continue into the early hours of Monday morning. Extra cloudiness, breezy winds from the north, and isolated showers will keep the temperature much cooler Monday. Highs should only be near 80 degrees.

