Allergies giving you trouble this week? Mold isn't the one to blame!

SAN ANTONIO - Are you one of the many folks across South Texas battling itchy eyes and a case of the sniffles this week? The culprit actually hasn't been our typical problem allergen: mold.

In fact, mold has been in the low category since Monday:

Monday 08/19 - LOW; 390

Tuesday 08/20 - LOW; 140

Wednesday 08/21 - LOW; 170

Thursday 08/22 - LOW; 330

Rather, the reason for your sneezin' over the past several days is due to a plume of Saharan dust.

This dust, made of very, very fine particulates of minerals, travels across the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara desert region of Africa. It's transported by the trade winds, near the Earth's equator.

It's not uncommon, especially in the summer months, for plumes of dust to make it to South Texas. The dust can give the sky a hazy look, and can also be irritating for those sensitive to allergens or to those with a respiratory condition.

Good news: The Saharan dust will begin to thin out Thursday, and will move out of Texas by the weekend.

See the most up-to-date forecast on our weather page, and get all your weather updates on your phone with our weather app. Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.