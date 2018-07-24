Another triple-digit day in spite of a 'cold front'

SAN ANTONIO - You know you're in Texas when a "cold front" cools us down to 103 degrees.

Thanks to this boundary, we'll have a small chance (20 percent) for an isolated shower or storm during the heat of the day.

Still, most of us will be hot and partly cloudy with a HEAT ADVISORY in place until 8 p.m. Heat index values could be as high as 108 degrees Tuesday.

As for the rest of the week, don't expect much change. Each day will be hot with highs near or just above 100 degrees under plenty of sunshine.

