Atmospheric moisture makes South Texas feel like the tropics

Severe weather not anticipated

By Justin Horne - Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - No need to go to the tropics on vacation this week because the tropics have come to us.

Here’s what to expect tonight and tomorrow:

  • Passing showers. They’ll pop up quickly and pass by quickly. However, because there is so much moisture in the atmosphere, these showers can put down quite a bit of rain in a short period.  
  • The heaviest of the rain will remain along the Texas coast today and tonight. 
  • The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will drift a little farther north tomorrow, possibly enhancing rain chances. Still, it appears area southeast of San Antonio will have the best chance for steady rainfall.
  • Severe weather is not anticipated.
  • Rainfall totals will vary greatly, with an average of 1-3 inches.   

