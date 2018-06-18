Atmospheric moisture makes South Texas feel like the tropics

SAN ANTONIO - No need to go to the tropics on vacation this week because the tropics have come to us.
Here’s what to expect tonight and tomorrow:
- Passing showers. They’ll pop up quickly and pass by quickly. However, because there is so much moisture in the atmosphere, these showers can put down quite a bit of rain in a short period.
- The heaviest of the rain will remain along the Texas coast today and tonight.
- The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will drift a little farther north tomorrow, possibly enhancing rain chances. Still, it appears area southeast of San Antonio will have the best chance for steady rainfall.
- Severe weather is not anticipated.
- Rainfall totals will vary greatly, with an average of 1-3 inches.
