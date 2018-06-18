Atmospheric moisture makes South Texas feel like the tropics

SAN ANTONIO - No need to go to the tropics on vacation this week because the tropics have come to us.

Here’s what to expect tonight and tomorrow:

Passing showers. They’ll pop up quickly and pass by quickly. However, because there is so much moisture in the atmosphere, these showers can put down quite a bit of rain in a short period.

The heaviest of the rain will remain along the Texas coast today and tonight.

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will drift a little farther north tomorrow, possibly enhancing rain chances. Still, it appears area southeast of San Antonio will have the best chance for steady rainfall.

Severe weather is not anticipated.

Rainfall totals will vary greatly, with an average of 1-3 inches.

