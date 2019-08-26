Back to school, and staying hot!

SAN ANTONIO - After some much-needed showers and storms over the weekend, it's back to triple-digit heat as the kiddos head back to school.

With most of the rain falling Saturday, a few lucky spots across South Texas picked up more than 1 inch of rain over the weekend. However, rainfall was very hit or miss. San Antonio International Airport only received one-hundredth of an inch of rain, while some Hill Country locations received more than 2 inches.

And while the upcoming school week looks very dry, the rain from the weekend could actually come back to haunt us for a few days in the form of higher humidity levels.

After a rain, the ground will have a higher moisture content. This can make humidity at the surface, where we live, higher. Pair this with air temperatures in the triple digits, and we've got ourselves a steamy setup!

This combination of hot and humid will send our heat index values high enough for a Heat Advisory to be issued for a good portion of South Texas on Monday. Formally, this Heat Advisory will be in place for all the counties in orange from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Heat index values will max out around 105 degrees in the Hill Country but could be as high as around 110 degrees elsewhere. The highest heat index readings will be south of Highway 90 and east of I-35.

Please keep in mind that heat index readings this high can be dangerous because our bodies are unable to cool themselves efficiently. Staying hydrated and avoiding overexertion during peak heating - roughly 1 p.m. to 7 p.m, each day - can help in avoiding heat illness, such as heat stroke.

Here's what to plan for at the bus stop Monday:

High heat index readings will likely be an issue through the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will drop a few degrees, and humidity will drop, too.

Unfortunately, we don't have a good shot at any cooling rain in the forecast this week.

Stay cool, and hang in there. Fall is less than a month away!

