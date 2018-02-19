Before and after photos of damage year after tornadoes ripped through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Monday marks a year since six tornadoes slammed through parts of San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were on the North and Northeast Sides of the city, the Quarry and Alamo Heights area.

Roofs were torn off homes, trees fell on cars and many businesses were damaged by the severe weather.

Then-San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor issued a disaster declaration to secure federal funding for recovery.

KSAT 12’s Max Massey spoke to homeowners about rebuilding efforts near the Quarry area and Linda Drive where an EF-2 tornado touched down.

There is also a slideshow showing the destruction of the storms on the night of Feb. 19, 2017.

