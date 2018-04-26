Best Battle of Flowers weather ever?

SAN ANTONIO - Skies have cleared and humidity has decreased following Wednesday's storms in San Antonio. The rain gauge at San Antonio International Airport recorded 0.3 inches of rain.

The forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s, followed by mostly clear skies Thursday night with low temperatures expected to dip into the mid-50s.

As the official Fiesta station, we might be a bit biased, but we happen to think that Friday's forecast may bring the best Battle of Flowers weather we have ever seen!

Strike up the band because the forecast calls for mostly clear skies in the morning, temperatures in the 60s to start the parade and 70s when it's all said and done, along with a light breeze.

By Friday afternoon, you will see more clouds.

The weekend also promises more cloud cover, but temperatures will stay in check, with high temperatures around 80 degrees expected Saturday and Sunday.

