Black ice on roads, jackknifed 18-wheeler wreak havoc for San Antonio drivers

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers across the San Antonio area faced ice on the roads and multiple accidents during their Tuesday morning commute.

San Antonio police and firefighters responded to dozens of accidents due to the winter weather.

One of the biggest trouble spots was at Interstate 10 West at Boerne Stage Road where a jackknifed 18-wheeler snarled traffic for hours.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and was not cleared until around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic was backed up to the Loop 1604 exit. There was no word on the condition of the driver.

Another major trouble spot was on the North Side on Wetmore Road near Wurzbach Parkway on the elevated section that passes over the greenbelt.

At least four cars skidded on a patch of black ice around 9:15 a.m., San Antonio police said.

The driver of a red SUV skidded out of control and rolled his vehicle three times.

Police officers said the ice was so slick, they could not walk on it and drivers could not see it.

Black ice is a thin coat of highly transparent ice that blends in with road pavements, making it nearly impossible to see.

