Blake's Brainiacs: Computer Science at Highlands HS

Kaiti highlights a local computer science program using video chat technology to enhance learning.

The AP Computer Science course at Highlands High School is taking learning to new levels, thanks to a unique partnership with Microsoft Philanthropies.

The TEALS Program (Technology Education and Literacy in Schools) is used in schools across the country to enhance students' learning of computer science. The program connects computer science teachers in schools with computer science industry professionals. This means that high school students learn from both their teachers in the classroom and from someonewho already holds a job in the industry.

Current students say this helps with their understanding of computer science, but also of how the world works outside of the classroom.

The TEALS program at Highlands High School has been renewed for a second year.

