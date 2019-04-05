John Jay STEM Fest is free family fun

SAN ANTONIO - A local event that's fun, family-friendly, and free is back for it's third year! The John Jay Science Academy STEM Fest is this Saturday, April 6th.

You can find over one-hundred STEM-related activities at this year's STEM Fest. Kids of all ages and their families are encoruaged to come and learn about animals, engineering, astronomy, and so much more.

Students from John Jay Science Academy will be there to assist with the different actiities, as well as to answer any questions.

Aside from hands-on learning, there will be plenty of games and prizes. Food can also be purcashed from local food trucks!

STEM Fest will be Saturday, April 6th, from 10am until 1pm at John Jay High School:

7611 Marbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78227

Entrance to the event is free for children and adults.

For more information, email Jean Karst at jean.karst@nisd.net

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.