Woman's body found in Llano flooding; Residents picking up the pieces in Kingsland

A woman's body has been found at a low-water crossing in a Central Texas city inundated by floodwaters from the Llano River, authorities said.



The body was recovered in Llano on Tuesday night.

Llano County Judge Mary Cunningham said the woman's family has been notified but her name isn't yet being released.



Earlier Tuesday, another body was found in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, about 30 miles southeast of Llano. The lake is situated where the Llano River flows into the Colorado River. That body has not been identified.

Residents in the Central Texas community of Kingsland were picking up the pieces Wednesday after flooding drove many from their homes.

The community, which is nestled up in the junction of the Llano and Colorado Rivers, saw waters surge up on Tuesday. The swell was enough to sweep away the FM 2900 bridge that spans Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, through which the Llano flows.

Living in a neighborhood just upstream from the bridge, Nicole McLean and her family got out of their home safely Tuesday morning after they were warned by neighbors about the flooding.

Her family gathered what they could as the water rose in their backyard.

"I've never been in this situation. You don't know what you should take. You don't know what's important," McLean said.

As friends and family helped carry soggy furniture and possessions out of the house, they were hauling more than just items.

"I mean like the giraffe (stuffed animal) laying over there. I mean that was my son's. I got it before he was born. You know, that went in his nursery and he's 8. Eight years and it's gone," she said.

Cooper Owens, a friend of McLean's daughter from Llano High School, was glad to lend a helping hand.

"If my house was flooded, I'd want my friends to come out and help me," he said.

It wasn't just students who came to help. McLean also works at Llano High School, and principal Jen Neatherlin came out, as well.

"We have two hands, and one's meant for helping," she said.

Even after the house is cleaned up, McLean knows there are still many days of rebuilding ahead.

"This is one day of work of help, but I mean this is our, you know, us five moving on and rebuilding," she said. "And I don't know what that looks like or how long that's going to take."

