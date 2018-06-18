Much needed rain possible next few days

SAN ANTONIO - A change in our weather pattern will allow for some good rain chances early this week.

A tropical disturbance has wandered into the western Gulf of Mexico over the past several days, sending cloud cover, showers, and some thunderstorms closer to the Texas Gulf Coast.

While there is no threat of a tropical system impacting Texas, there will be some heavy rain falling over parts of the Lone Star State this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Some isolated showers will be possible Sunday night through early Monday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: After some isolated, morning showers, downpours will become more numerous across the area. Batches of heavy rain, along with some lightning, will be possible.

These downpours will be passing, meaning that they'll come and go throughout the day. With additional cloud cover, afternoon temperatures will be limited to the upper 80s.

If you get some rain, temperatures may drop into the 70s for a brief period of time!

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will remain possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

TUESDAY: Rainfall coverage peaks on Tuesday, as passing showers and non-severe storms continue to move across South Texas.

Temperatures will be limited to the 80s again Tuesday afternoon, thanks to cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Downpours will not be as numerous by Wednesday, though some pockets of heavy rain will certainly still be possible throughout the day. Expect to see a bit more sun between showers on Wednesday, as well.

Through midweek, 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in and around San Antonio. If you live northwest of San Antonio, rainfall totals will be lower, likely less than 1 inch.

If you live closer to the Gulf Coast, you will likely receive more rain, between 3 and 5 inches.

