Unseasonably cool Friday, more sun this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Unseasonably cool air has arrived in South Texas behind Thursday's cold front. Expect high temperatures only in the mid 60s on Friday. But, improving weather is forecast this weekend, including Mother's Day!

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions are expected. Scattered showers and storms are possible, however the threat for severe weather has diminished. Some pockets of heavy rain may develop and A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for areas along and east of Interstate 35. The best chance for flooding, however, will be generally be east of that area.

SATURDAY:

A few leftover showers and storms are possible. The rain is forecast to push east by midday. Cloud cover will follow, with sunshine forecast to reappear by late afternoon. As a result, temperatures will rebound into the 70s.

MOTHER'S DAY:

Partly cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with warm temperatures.

