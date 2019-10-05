Double dose of cold fronts this week will make it feel more like fall

SAN ANTONIO - With over 90 days in a row of 90 degree heat, Monday's cool front will bring welcome changes to the Alamo City.

By the numbers: San Antonio's sizzling summer 2019

After a hot weekend with highs near 95 degrees, a cold front will begin to move through Texas on Sunday, making it to San Antonio in the overnight hours. By Monday morning, you'll notice a stout wind from the north at 15-25 mph, knocking out humidity and keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s all day. Although we desperately need rain, the chance for showers is pretty low — only 20%.

Humidity will stay low Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for pleasant mornings with temperatures near 60 degrees. However, we'll trek back up the temperature roller coaster with highs in the 80s. On Thursday, high humidity and heat will return with highs once again in the low 90s.

Just before we get too hot, another cold front will arrive by Friday. Although it's too early to tell for certain, this front has the potential to be even stronger, bringing chilly mornings.

So here's to pumpkin spice lattes and all things fall! It's finally going to feel more like October.

WATCH the latest forecast:

See the most up-to-date forecast on our weather page, and get all your weather updates on your phone with our weather app. Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.