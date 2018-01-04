Cold sea turtle alert! Please report stunned turtles

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - Sea turtles are washing up on the beach at Padre Island National Seashore due to cold weather.

Prolonged exposure during times of extreme cold can be fatal to sea turtles, according to a tweet sent from park officials.

The turtles are stunned by the cold weather, which leaves them beached and unable to move.

If you’re in the area and see a stunned turtle, please report it immediately by calling 361-949-8173 ext. 226.

