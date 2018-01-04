Environment

Cold sea turtle alert! Please report stunned turtles

Extreme cold can kill turtles

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Headline Goes Here

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - Sea turtles are washing up on the beach at Padre Island National Seashore due to cold weather.

Prolonged exposure during times of extreme cold can be fatal to sea turtles, according to a tweet sent from park officials.

More News Headlines

The turtles are stunned by the cold weather, which leaves them beached and unable to move.

If you’re in the area and see a stunned turtle, please report it immediately by calling 361-949-8173 ext. 226.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.