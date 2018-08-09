Metro Health takes lead to improve air quality

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is taking the lead to improve air quality in the city.

The federal government recently designated the city under the non-attainment category. Leaders are formulating a plant to return to attainment of federal ozone standards in the next three years.

The plan is to research the exact cause of ozone pollution.

The answers will be made public in the fall, and the city is expected to have a plan of action by next spring.

Poor air quality causes increased mortality rates, cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases.

‘It’s going to cost everyone in two ways — economically and cost our health — and that’s a double-edged sword. We don’t want to do that,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Metro Health director.

The Bexar County pediatric hospitalization rate is about twice the state rate, according to Metro Health.

Failure by the city to lower pollution carries severe sanctions by the federal government, which would affect all taxpayers.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.