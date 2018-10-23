Expect plenty of scattered showers throughout the day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - It'll be wet on Tuesday as scattered rain is expected throughout the day, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

Temperatures are in the low 50s right now, and it'll only rise to around 60 degrees for a high on Tuesday. The showers will become heavier Tuesday night. Expect heavy rain Wednesday as well.

After that we've got a great stretch of weather through the weekend, Osterhage said.

The National Weather Service says a moderate band of rain is setting up to the east of Cuero and Yoakum. Rainfall rates up to half an inch per hour are possible there.

Be sure to monitor the latest weather conditions from the KSAT 12 Weather Authority team on air and online.

Plenty of showers this morning, and throughout the day. Low 50s this morning, then 60° today. Heavier rain later tonight and tomorrow. After that, it looks great. pic.twitter.com/EMKRV4lXDU — KSAT-12 Weather (@ksatweather) October 23, 2018

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.