Flash flood warning issued for Bexar, four other counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the following counties until 1:45 p.m. Monday:

NW Bexar

SW Kendall

WC Comal

NE Medina

SE Bandera

At 10:46 a.m., Doppler radar continued to indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across the region with additional shower development to the south and moving northward.

Two to five inches of rain has already fallen across this area Monday morning.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Welfare, Nelson City, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Bergheim, Lakehills, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Grey Forest, San Geronimo, Cascade Caverns and Fiesta Texas.

Be sure to stay with the KSAT 12 Weather Authority team online and on air for the latest weather developments.

DOWNLOAD THE KSAT HURRICANE APP FOR APPLE iPHONE USERS HERE AND ANDROID USERS HERE.

Check out the latest satellite image and find out where Harvey is headed:

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.