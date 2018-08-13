Flash flood warning issued for SW Bexar, EC Medina counties

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southwesern Bexar County and East Central Medina County until 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
At 9:47 p.m., Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flooding include:
- Castroville
- Lytle
- Somerset
- Lacoste
- Pearson
- Noonan
- Mico
- Rio Medina
- Bader
- Von Ormy
- Macdona
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
