Flash flood warning issued for SW Bexar, EC Medina counties

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southwesern Bexar County and East Central Medina County until 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

At 9:47 p.m., Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Castroville

Lytle

Somerset

Lacoste

Pearson

Noonan

Mico

Rio Medina

Bader

Von Ormy

Macdona

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

