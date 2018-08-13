Weather

Flash flood warning issued for SW Bexar, EC Medina counties

Warning in effect until 11:15 p.m. Sunday

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southwesern Bexar County and East Central Medina County until 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

At 9:47 p.m., Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

  • Castroville
  • Lytle
  • Somerset
  • Lacoste
  • Pearson
  • Noonan
  • Mico
  • Rio Medina
  • Bader
  • Von Ormy
  • Macdona

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

