Flooding causes problems for motorists

SAN ANTONIO - Storms dumped heavy rain in San Antonio early Wednesday, posing problems for motorists all around the city.

Motorists encountered problems at Interstate 35 South near Weidner Road, where vehicles navigated slowly to get through the high water.

TxDOT crews came in later to shovel mud that had accumulated off the interstate, which allowed traffic to return to normal.

Another area that caused a huge issue with traffic was at Highway 281 North at Sonterra, where heavy forced TxDOT to close the road and force traffic to the access road.

The traffic was backed up for about one mile.

The high water was expected to recede soon and allow traffic to flow normally.

