Friday weather: Chilly morning; warm, sunny afternoon!

SAN ANTONIO - It’s jacket weather this morning, as many spots in South Texas have dipped into the 40s.

There are even a few 30s in the Hill County.

It will warm up nicely today under full sunshine, with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday night football

There are several big football games tonight and weather will be beautiful as the games get kicked off.

But you may want to grab a coat or blanket, as temperatures will tumble into the 60s by halftime.

By game's end, temperatures could drop as low as the upper 50s.

The weekend

On Saturday, expect a few more clouds, but temperatures remain comfortable.

Sunday brings a slight chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Otherwise, it will clear out during the afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 70s.

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.