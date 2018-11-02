Friday weather: Chilly morning; warm, sunny afternoon!

SAN ANTONIO - It’s jacket weather this morning, as many spots in South Texas have dipped into the 40s.
There are even a few 30s in the Hill County.
It will warm up nicely today under full sunshine, with highs in the mid-70s.
Friday night football
There are several big football games tonight and weather will be beautiful as the games get kicked off.
But you may want to grab a coat or blanket, as temperatures will tumble into the 60s by halftime.
By game's end, temperatures could drop as low as the upper 50s.
The weekend
On Saturday, expect a few more clouds, but temperatures remain comfortable.
Sunday brings a slight chance of rain, mainly in the morning.
Otherwise, it will clear out during the afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 70s.
