Girl, 13, rescued from rain-swollen ditch

SAN ANTONIO - Rescue crews pulled a 13-year-old girl from a rain-swollen ditch Monday on the city's Northwest Side.

The girl was trying to cross the ditch near the intersection of Glen Ridge Drive and Popping drives around 2:30 p.m. when rushing waters swept her away, officials said.

The teen was able to grab onto a concrete barrier before being sucked into a storm drain, officials said.

The girl was shaken up and treated at the scene, but she's OK, officials said.

