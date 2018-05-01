Goodbye April, hello humidity! And what about rain this week?

SAN ANTONIO - May has arrived with levels of humidity we have not seen in a long while. But will it lead to rain?

If an upper-level low and a weak cold front have anything to say about it, then the answer is yes!

It is also worth noting that we are in the heart of severe weather season, so any storms we see later this week could be on the strong side.

Rain chances will step up each day as we get closer to the weekend, with the best shot being Friday.

High temperatures will hold steady in the 80s, with warm overnight lows.

As of right now, here’s how your week looks:

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning drizzle or shower activity, a 20-percent chance of storms, mainly west of San Antonio. Temperatures in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, morning drizzle or shower activity, a 30-percent chance of storms. Temperatures in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a 50-percent chance of storms. Temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a 30-percent chance of showers or storms. Temperatures near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

