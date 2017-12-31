Hard freeze warning issued for SA, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for the San Antonio and Austin areas from 9 p.m. Sunday night through noon Wednesday.

Prolonged cold temperatures could lead to burst plumbing, so people are advised to wrap exposed piping.

Health issues related to hypothermia can also occur if people are subjected to prolonged sub-freezing temperatures.

Dress properly for the cold -- thick jackets, hats, scarves, gloves, and other warm items.

“While we don’t know how the temperatures and potential freezing drizzle will affect us yet, it is important to be prepared and ready to assist customers when they need us,” said Rudy Garza, senior vice president of distribution services and operations at CPS Energy.



CPS Energy offers the following preparation and safety tips:

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring

Keep children and pets away from generators at all times

Do not use a gas or electric oven or stove top for heating.

Gather essential supplies needed during an outage, including flashlight, batteries, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Report unsafe situations involving electricity or natural gas immediately by calling 911, and CPS Energy at 210-353-2222.

