Heads up! This weekend brings a strong cold front AND a lunar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday's Cold Front

It’s been a while since South Texas has seen a strong blast of cold air. That's about to change.

A powerful cold front should sweep through late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Along the front, a line of showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible, but skies will clear out by mid-morning Saturday.

While temperatures will likely start out in the 50s, they may tumble through the day.

In addition, winds will be gusty out of the north, which will likely kick up Mountain Cedar pollen counts.

Sunday, Monday Morning Freezing Temps

By Sunday morning, most of South Texas will be looking at freezing temperatures.

In the Hill Country, widespread lows in the mid-20s are possible, while readings in the upper 20s are forecast for San Antonio, which will also be the case Monday morning.

Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night

It will be cold, but skies will be clear for catching a glimpse of a total lunar eclipse, which is also referred as a "Super Blood Moon."

The moon will pass through the earth's shadow, turning it a rusty, orange color.

This will be last total lunar eclipse until May of 2021.

Almost of all of North and South America will be able to see it.

Here in San Antonio, totality will begin at 10:41 p.m. and peak at 11:12 p.m., with totality ending at 11:43 p.m.

FREEZE PREP TIPS - Remember the 3 P's: Pets, plumbing, plants!

If you can't bring your outdoor pets inside, make sure they have a warm place to stay! Consider giving them extra blankets or setting them up with a heat lamp.

READ MORE: Cold weather safety tips for your pets

Don't forget about your outdoor plumbing pipes. Wrap or cover them to prevent them from bursting. Leaving a very light drip on your indoor faucets is also encouraged.

DON'T FORGET: 5 tips to prep your home for cold temperatures

Finally, bring in or cover any sensitive outdoor vegetation.

