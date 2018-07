SAN ANTONIO - The good news is that you're halfway done with the work week. The bad news is that the July heat wave continues Wednesday with highs once again reaching 100 degrees.

Unfortunately, there won't be much of a breeze -- an easterly wind at only 5 mph -- so heat index values will range from 102 to 104 degrees.

As for the rest of the week, we'll be flirting with the century mark each afternoon.

