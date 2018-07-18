Heat wave in Texas causes electric demand peak record

AUSTIN, Texas - This week's heat wave has led to an all-time record peak for electric power demand, managers of the state's biggest electrical grid said.



Demand peaked between 3-4 p.m. Wednesday at 71,438 megawatts, which tops the previous record set Aug 11, 2016, by 328 megawatts, said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates that grid that covers most of the state.



One megawatt is about enough electricity to power about 200 homes running air conditioners during hot weather.



An ERCOT statement said its managers "fully expect to keep hitting new demand records as summer 2018 continues," and that the council and electricity providers "are working diligently to ensure they have the power they need to keep cool."

