Heavy rain in forecast Friday, Flash Flood Watch in effect until noon tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO - Showers and a few moderate downpours will greet you as you head off to work on Friday morning, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

Heavy downpours are possible and temperatures will drop to 50° this afternoon.

The heavy rain will continue tonight and into early tomorrow, Osterhage said. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon until noon tomorrow, with a moderate risk of severe storms.

It will also be colder again this weekend, Osterhage said.

The National Weather Service said the numerous showers are producing rainfall amounts up to 1/2 an inch per hour across portions of the I-35 corridor.

Showers and a few moderate downpours will greet you this morning. Storms this afternoon with heavy rain and temperatures will drop to 50°. Heavy rain tonight. Flash flood watch from noon till noon tomorrow, and moderate risk of severe storms. pic.twitter.com/PU2eO2H2IX — KSAT-12 Weather (@ksatweather) December 7, 2018

