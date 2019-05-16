Here we go again, chance for severe weather returns Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - A healthy parade of upper storm systems has kept Texas in the line of fire this spring.

Saturday brings another chance of severe storms, especially across parts of northeast Texas.

However, the Hill Country and areas along and north of Interstate 10 could see a few severe storms Saturday afternoon. Here is the latest severe weather outlook for Saturday:

Initially, storms will fire up Friday in west Texas.

Over time, a line of storms is forecast to develop and push east.

Places like Del Rio could see storms as early as late Friday night. By Saturday morning, a broken line of showers and storms will likely be pushing east.

The storms are expected to maintain their intensity as they track through the area.

Gusty winds and hail would be the main threats with this activity.

In addition, plentiful moisture may allow for some pockets of heavy rainfall.

The best chance of severe weather will be along and north of I-10.

The storms will push east of Interstate 35 late Saturday night and are expected to clear out on Sunday.

