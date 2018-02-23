Here's the latest CPS Energy power outage numbers across San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - A flood advisory is in effect for Bexar County until 7:30 a.m. Frriday. More than an inch of rain has fallen in about an hour, and more is expected, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

Here are the latest known power outages in the area:

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

The latest numbers: 86 outages affecting 15,165 customers as of 5:10 a.m.

Customers can prepare for power outages at home by:

Locating flashlights and ensuring they have fresh batteries

Charging phones, laptops or other electronic devices

Updating their alert preferences through Manage My Account on cpsenergy.com; this will keep them informed as to the status of their power outage

During a power outage customers should:

Stay informed by viewing the latest outage information on CPS Energy's outage map and receiving updates through Facebook and Twitter.

Stay away from downed power lines! Treat all wires as if they are "live" (energized). Report damaged power lines immediately by calling 911 and CPS Energy at 353-4327.

Protect electronic devices such as televisions, stereos, computers and printers with a power strip equipped with a surge protector to avoid sudden spikes and surges that could damage electrical devices when power is restored.

Keep one light turned on to know when power has been restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food cold longer. According to the American Red Cross, an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. Also, a full freezer will keep the temperature for 48 hours if the door remains closed.

Use caution with candles and generators, carefully placing them so as not to create a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

Use caution when driving, as traffic signals may be disrupted.

To report an outage or view a near-real-time map of affected areas, call 210-353-HELP (4357) or visit cpsenergy.com and click on Outage Center.

Check out the latest satellite image here:

