Houston hits 19 degrees for first time in 22 years

HOUSTON - Houston hit 19 degrees for a low temperature on Wednesday -- the first time temperatures have fallen that low since Jan. 8, 1996.

The Arctic blast arrived in southeast Texas on Tuesday as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted the region. By Wednesday morning, temperatures plummeted into the low 20s for most people and into the upper teens for some.

Despite the deep freeze, 19 degrees was not the record low temperature for Wednesday. That distinction happened on Jan. 17, 1930, when the mercury dropped to 15 degrees.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Houston was 5 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.

5 things that happened the last time it was this cold

Since most people will opt to stay inside during the bone-chilling cold, here’s some fun trivia from January 1996 to keep your brain warm.

1. "ER" was the top TV show

2. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were dating

3. Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” duet with Boyz II Men was the top song

4. Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX

5. “The Horse Whisperer” was the best-selling book (see trailer from 1998 movie below)

