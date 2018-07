SAN ANTONIO - The last couple of days have been pretty pleasant with low humidity.

However, this weekend winds switch to the southeast at 5-10 mph and bring back moisture-rich Gulf of Mexico air.

As a result, Saturday's highs in the upper-90s will feel like the low triple-digits.

Looking ahead, there is a chance for scattered rain Tuesday. Until then, expect hot and humid weather.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.