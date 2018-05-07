Humidity, heat return to South Texas; What's ahead for week and Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO - We avoided the South Texas heat and humidity for as long as we could.

Heat and humidity are here to stay, at least for the work week, said KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Justin Horne. Each and every day, temperatures will be up around 90.

Humidity is forecast to really kick by Wednesday and stick around through the first half of the weekend.

As a result, the seven-day forecast includes morning cloud cover, starting Wednesday, followed by afternoon sun. Any change in the pattern will not arrive until Sunday.

Mother’s Day could bring a few showers and storms, however, it’s much too early to cancel plans yet.

Check back with us over the next two to three days while we refine the weekend forecast.

OZONE ACTION DAY:

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Action Day for Monday.

Conditions are favorable for high levels of ozone air pollution and it could cause some issues for those sensitive to ozone.

