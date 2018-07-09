Texas Coast artists create art inspired by Hurricane Harvey

SAN ANTONIO - Although it's been nearly one year since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the coast, Jennifer Racette remembers it clearly.

“We decided to hunker down in a closet in the interior of the house,” Racette said. “It was one of the most terrifying experiences of our lives."

Over the course of the following days, destruction was seen everywhere.

Racette is one of several artists living on the coast who have created art pieces inspired by Hurricane Harvey.

“Larimar represents to me the life we live, where there is constant tension between land and sea,” Racette said.

Corpus Christi resident John Olvey created a painting of palm trees.

“Post Harvey, blue skies, wispy clouds, torn and tattered palm trees. You’re down on the ground, but things are looking up,” Olvey said.

Rockport resident Maria Nesbit spent her days after Harvey cleaning.

“We were without electricity for three weeks, no water,” Nesbit said.

She photographed the storm as it was arriving.

“I saw the clouds rolling in, so I put up all my gear and I took that picture. I didn’t even see it until a few days later, and I was amazed,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit wanted to capture the resilient spirit of the people living along the coast.

She also has on display in her art gallery a photo she took before the Hurricane.

“When I saw it, I just posted it as a message of hope that we will rebuild,” Nesbit said.

