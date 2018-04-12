Hurricane names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate officially 'retired' from future name lists

Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate join Katrina, Ike and Rita on the list of hurricane names that have been officially "retired" from future use by the World Meteorological Organization.

The announcement was made by the organization Thursday morning citing the "extensive damage caused in the United States and Caribbean."

Storm names are retired if they were "so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive."

Harvey was a Category 4 hurricane that dumped record amounts of rain on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of 68 people and upward of $125 billion worth of damage in August. Harvey is the second-costliest hurricane in U.S. history behind only Katrina in 2005.

Irma and Maria, both Category 5s, and Nate, a Category 1, are blamed for a combined $167 billion in damage to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and along the Gulf Coast.

The WMO's Region IV Hurricane Committee selected Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel to replace Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate respectively. Those names will first appear in the 2023 list of storm names.

