Hurricane season officially starts tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO - It’s that time of year again...

June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker app for iPhone and Android

The season runs from June 1 through November 30 each year. That’s 183 days of watching the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico very closely.

Hurricane season starts June 1. Here are some ways Texans can prepare.

The 2018 hurricane season got off to an early start with Subtropical Storm Alberto.

However, this year shouldn't be much different from last year in terms of the total number of named storms that affect the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf.

Near- to above-average hurricane season predicted for 2018

2018 Hurricane names

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

Willia

Of course the 2017 season will stick out in the minds of Texans for many, many years. Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the night of Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. Harvey caused extreme devastation along the Texas Gulf Coast, particularly in the Rockport and Port Aransas areas.

Harvey also caused catastrophic flooding in and around the greater Houston area.

While there is no way to know if the 2018 season will bring a tropical system to the Texas coast, it’s important to always be prepared and informed.

You can count on your KSAT Weather Authority Team to bring you the very latest on any and all tropical developments this hurricane season.

WATCH: 2018 hurricane season outlook from NOAA

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.