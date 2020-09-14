Depression Becomes The Twentieth Named Storm Of The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Location 350 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 45 mph Heading NW at 6 mph Pressure 29.59 Coordinates 28.5W, 18.7N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Vicky was located near latitude 18.7 North, longitude 28.5 West. Vicky is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this motion is forecast to continue into this afternoon. A turn toward the northwest is forecast tonight, with a west-northwestward motion expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday night and Vicky is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:08 Monday Morning, September 14th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 8:10 Monday Morning, September 14th

Land Hazards

None.