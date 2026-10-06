Tropical Depression Forms Over The Gulf Of America

Location 380 miles W of Progreso Mexico Wind 35 mph Heading E at 5 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 95.6W, 22.1N

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Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 95.6 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 5 mph (7 km/h) and an east to east-northeast motion is expected during the next couple of days. By Friday, a turn to the northeast is anticipated. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to pass to the north of the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, and approach the U.S. Northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by early Wednesday and a hurricane on Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:41 Tuesday Afternoon, October 06th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula and the U.S. Northern Gulf Coast should closely monitor the progress of this system.

Tropics Models at 4:41 Tuesday Afternoon, October 06th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Depression Nine can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Nine is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Thursday across coastal portions of the Bay of Campeche with isolated higher amounts possible in the states of Campeche and western Yucatan.

From Friday through the weekend, the system is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with localized totals up to 10 inches, across the central U.S. Gulf Coast extending from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Flash and urban flooding, along with isolated river flooding, will be possible.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Tropical Depression Nine, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ero.

WIND: Gusty winds are possible in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday.

SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to affect the western and northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula beginning on Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ripCurrents