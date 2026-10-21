Subtropical Storm Josephine Forms

Location 265 miles S of Nantucket Massachusetts Wind 65 mph Heading N at 6 mph Pressure 29.24 Coordinates 69.5W, 37.4N

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At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 37.4 North, longitude 69.5 West. Josephine is moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 km/h). The storm should turn northeastward by tomorrow with a large increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, Josephine should move away from the United States and remain south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected, though Josephine is anticipated to remain a subtropical storm through early Thursday. Further strengthening is likely by late Thursday as Josephine becomes a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:57 Wednesday Afternoon, October 21st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:59 Wednesday Afternoon, October 21st

Land Hazards

WIND: Gale-force winds are possible in gusts along portions of the northeastern United States coast through Thursday. See products issued by your local National Weather Service office for more details.

COASTAL FLOODING: Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is ongoing along portions of the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast and will continue through the rest of the week around times of high tide. Please refer to products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office for more information.

SURF: Large swells generated by Josephine are affecting much of the eastern seaboard of the United States and portions of Atlantic Canada. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?ripCurrents