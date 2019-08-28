Dorian becomes a hurricane

Discussion At 200 p.m. AST (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 18.3 north, longitude 65.0 west. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. And British Virgin Islands this afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas. Track Hurricane Dorian on KSAT.com Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 20 miles (30 km) to the north and east of the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) primarily to the east of the center. An elevated weather station on buck island just south of St. Thomas reported a sustained wind of 82 mph (132 km/h) and a gust of 111 mph (178 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure from nearby observations is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings Changes with this advisory: The tropical storm watch for the Dominican Republic has been discontinued. Summary of watches and warnings in effect: A hurricane warning is in effect for, * Vieques and Culebra * U.S. Virgin Islands * British Virgin Islands A hurricane watch is in effect for, * Puerto Rico A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * Puerto Rico A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 6 to 12 hours. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 6 to 12 hours. For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Models