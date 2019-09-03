Local American Red Cross aids in Hurricane Dorian response

SAN ANTONIO - The local American Red Cross chapter that serves Central and South Texas region is now part of the national response to Hurricane Dorian, which has has battered the Bahamas.

It's predicted Dorian will skirt the Atlantic Coast unless it veers even closer than predicted.

Libby Castillo, regional spokesperson for the American Red Cross, said so far, 10 volunteers and one emergency response vehicle have left San Antonio. She said two more emergency response vehicles with food, water and cleaning supplies are being prepared to deploy out of San Antonio and Austin.

The first of the volunteers from the San Antonio region left last week.

"They packed up their bags, and they're going to be gone for two weeks to see where this ends up and how they can help," Castillo said.

She said for now, the Red Cross is using Alabama as a staging area.

The national Red Cross estimates some 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need help over the next few days.

About 2,600 people stayed in 60 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida.

Nationally, the Red Cross has mobilized more than 1,600 trained volunteers, 110 emergency response vehicles, and 99 tractor-trailers packed with relief supplies, such as cots, blankets and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals.

Castillo said coordination with local, state and federal agencies is key.

"We're in close contact with all these agencies to make sure that we know what's going to happen, and once it does, we'll react as needed," Castillo said.

For information on how to volunteer, click here, or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.