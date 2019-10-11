Nor'Easter Centered Southeast Of New England Becomes A Subtropical Storm

Subtropical Storm
Wind
Pressure
65 mph
29.39
Heading
Coordinates
SSW at 3 mph
69.6W, 38.5N
Discussion
At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Melissa was located near latitude 38.5 north, longitude 69.6 west. Melissa is moving toward the south-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h), but little net motion is expected today. A turn toward the east- northeast with an increase in forward speed is forecast tonight and this motion will continue through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa will move away from the east coast of the United States.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and Melissa is forecast to lose its subtropical characteristics by Saturday night.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 345 miles (555 km) from the center, primarily over waters.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.
For information on wind and coastal flooding hazards, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office at weather.gov.
Models
Land Hazards
Wind: wind gusts to 50 mph are likely to continue over portions of cape cod, martha's vineyard, and nantucket through much of today.
Coastal flooding: coastal flooding will continue today along portions of the U.S. East coast from the mid-Atlantic states to southeastern new england.
Surf: swells generated by Melissa are affecting much of the U.S. East coast, portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada. These swells will result in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.