New Tropical Depression Forms East-Southeast Of The Lesser Antilles

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 10.4 north, longitude 47.9 west. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later tonight or on Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).