Tropical Storm Imelda to bring heavy rain to Houston, SA to see only isolated activity

Tropical Storm Imelda rapidly developed early Tuesday afternoon and moved inland along the Texas coast. While winds may briefly gust up to 45 mph along the coast, it is rainfall that will be main issue with the storm as it slowly moves north.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to fall, especially around the Houston metro and far southeast Texas. Flash Flood Watches have been posted for these areas. Rainfall totals may reach 15 inches. Meantime, South Texas will remain on the drier side of the storm, allowing for only isolated to scattered rain chances through Saturday. WATCH the latest forecast:

