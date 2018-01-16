Ice blamed for vehicles skidding out, string of crashes along Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO - Loop 1604 on San Antonio’s far North Side was closed in both directions for several hours Tuesday after multiple vehicle crashes.

At least four vehicles had to be towed from Loop 1604 at NW Military Highway after drivers lost control on the westbound overpass.

The highway was shut down for several miles in both directions for close to four hours, before reopening just before 4 p.m.

However, a truck then slid off the highway and rolled down an embankment.

One witness said he saw the truck roll six or seven times before it came to rest next to the access road.

A KSAT 12 photojournalist captured video of a fifth vehicle spinning out after it crossed the same overpass around 4:20 p.m.

