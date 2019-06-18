Increase in storms trigger numerous power outages, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO - Several storms in June have unleashed high winds that have toppled trees and branches on power lines throughout much of the city.

"We're seeing an increase in storms this time of year," said CPS Energy spokesperson Nora Castro.

Castro said she warns residents against trimming trees that are intertwined with power lines.

"We do want our customers to help, but we want ... them to keep safety first," she said.

Castro said customers can visit the utility's "Look Up and Live" website for useful information regarding overhead power lines.

An infographic can also help customers determine which lines belong to CPS Energy and those that pertain to telephone and cable service.

Castro said if customers have any doubts about which lines belong to who, they should call CPS Energy at 210-353-2222 for residential service or 210-353-3333 for commercial service.

