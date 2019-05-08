Is this spring stormier than most?

SAN ANTONIO - One thing’s for sure, it’s been a rainy spring so far! But is this unusual? Not so much.

This April alone, San Antonio registered 3.47 inches of rainfall at the airport. That’s up from last year, and the reason could be that we’re in an “El Niño” pattern.

Warmer ocean temperatures from El Niño results in a dip in the stormy jet stream toward Texas during the winter and spring.

However, this is not unusual. Just three years ago, in 2016, San Antonio measured more than six inches of rain in April. So it could just be that we have short-term memories.

