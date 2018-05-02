Isolated storms west of San Antonio possible Wednesday; Storm chances peak on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - It’s hot and it’s humid, but there’s still no significant rain around San Antonio.

While most of the energy of an upper-level storm system moves north, a weak cold front will be enough to focus storms across the area on Friday.

In the meantime, isolated storms -- a few of them strong to severe -- are possible today from Rocksprings to Del Rio. This activity is forecast to stay west of San Antonio.

Tomorrow, the storm threat shifts farther east, however, activity should remain isolated.

On Friday, like today and tomorrow, any storm that develops has the potential to be strong to severe.

A few leftover showers or storms are possible early on Saturday, but some clearing is forecast for the second half of the day.

Skies should clear significantly by Sunday.

