SAN ANTONIO - It's a triple threat today-- haze, heat, humidity.

Saharan dust will keep things hazy for us, as an abundance of sun will allow for temperatures to rise into the upper 90s. Expect a heat index anywhere from 100-105 degrees.

The dust will begin to thin by Wednesday, as we enter a 100-degree-plus heat wave this week. Unfortunately, rain is unlikely for the next 10 days.

